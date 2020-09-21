Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1,327,754 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.1 Million, closed the last trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.69% during that session. The ASRT stock price is -144.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 677.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 918.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Despite being -4.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the ASRT stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 7.75%. Year-to-date, Assertio Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -43.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) have changed -15.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 254.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.45 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 107.14% from current levels.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assertio Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.09%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.8% and 128.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $60.74 Million and $59.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.5% for the current quarter and -35.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -634.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.63% with a share float percentage of 80.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assertio Holdings, Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oxford Asset Management Llp with over 258.82 Thousand shares worth more than $168.24 Thousand. As of March 30, 2020, Oxford Asset Management Llp held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Factorial Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 32Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.42 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1163517 shares of worth $1.02 Million while later fund manager owns 879.48 Thousand shares of worth $769.54 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.