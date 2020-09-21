360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,433,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.9 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 5.87% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -51.76% off its 52-week high price of $18.06 and 46.47% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.69.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Sporting 5.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the QFIN stock price touched $12.10- or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, 360 Finance, Inc. shares have moved 21.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed -8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +225.6%.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.32% with a share float percentage of 40.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 Finance, Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. with over 14.59 Million shares worth more than $156.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 11.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.65 Million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 660472 shares of worth $7.07 Million while later fund manager owns 635.09 Thousand shares of worth $6.8 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.