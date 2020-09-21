VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,149,339 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.1% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -121.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Sporting 1.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 18 when the VYNE stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -60.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 262.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +719.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.93% from current levels.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.