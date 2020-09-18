In recent trading session, Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw 1,527,087 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at $0.06 or 3.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15Million. That current trading price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -411.05% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 86.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 997.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.42%, in the last five days WWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. Westwater Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.56% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) showed a performance of -12.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 212.71 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8187.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8187.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8187.29% for stock’s current value.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%