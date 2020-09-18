In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 1,992,506 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.39 trading at $0.12 or 2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.06 Million. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -5.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.67 and is indicating a premium of 82.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.28%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $5.70-5 price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.42% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 197.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 247.2 Million shares which calculate 169.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.34% for stock’s current value.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%