In last trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 4,609,713 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.68 trading at -$0.15 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97 Billion. That closing price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -22.01% from its 52-week high price of $9.37 and is indicating a premium of 79.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Range Resources Corporation (RRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 19 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.92%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $8.01-4 price level, adding 4.12% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 58.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.78% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of -13.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.48 Million shares which calculate 5.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.92% for stock’s current value.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.37 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $516.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5% while estimating it to be -5.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.2%