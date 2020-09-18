For Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 11 when the stock touched $98.11- price level, adding 13.16% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 200% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.91% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of 30.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.41 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $113.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $138. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.27% for stock’s current value.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +240.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -178.13% while that of industry is -4.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 106.2% in the current quarter and calculating 130% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 95.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $747.68 Million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $931.69 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $196.86 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 279.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 255 institutions for Peloton Interactive, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 17.01 Million shares of worth $982.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $940.73 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13980700 shares of worth $807.67 Million or 5.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $322.4 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.