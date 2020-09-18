In last trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) saw 3,377,098 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.28 or 27.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.2 Million. That closing price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -90.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 49.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.667. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 107.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.18%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 9.66% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -21.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.63% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) showed a performance of 63.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.99 Million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 434.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +434.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 434.35% for stock’s current value.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -104.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%