For NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.02%, in the last five days NEXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $4.58-4 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. NextDecade Corporation’s shares saw a change of -28.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 105.63% in past 5-day. NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) showed a performance of 208.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 446.62 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.83 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -35.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77.17% for stock’s current value.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.6%

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for NextDecade Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NEXT for having 57.87 Million shares of worth $125.01 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 47.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Valinor Management, LLC, which was holding about 19.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.23 Million.

On the other hand, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1219241 shares of worth $2.63 Million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 924.46 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2Million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.