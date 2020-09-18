In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 7,289,310 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.1 trading at -$8.7 or -23.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26 Billion. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -137.26% from its 52-week high price of $66.67 and is indicating a premium of 27.94% from its 52-week low price of $20.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 140.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +149.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 131.32% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%