In last trading session, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw 1,167,559 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.88 trading at $3.23 or 6.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.94 Billion. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -86.03% from its 52-week high price of $96.51 and is indicating a premium of 14.98% from its 52-week low price of $44.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 972.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lemonade, Inc. (LMND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.26% for stock’s current value.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.63 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.89 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%