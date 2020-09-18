In last trading session, IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) saw 1,311,759 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.07 or 8.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.37 Million. That closing price of ISR’s stock is at a discount of -35.9% from its 52-week high price of $1.06 and is indicating a premium of 62.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 260.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IsoRay, Inc. (ISR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.9%, in the last five days ISR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $0.79 price level, adding 1.65% to its value on the day. IsoRay, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.07% in past 5-day. IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) showed a performance of 5.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.45 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.21% for stock’s current value.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $1.92 Million and $2.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.3% while estimating it to be 33.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%