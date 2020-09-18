In last trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 1,201,706 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.04 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $293.34 Million. That closing price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -283.84% from its 52-week high price of $3.8 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uxin Limited (UXIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.33%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -56.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.38% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of -18.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.77 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uxin Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -29.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is 6.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.8% in the current quarter and calculating 52.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -77.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 37.4 Million shares of worth $53.48 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 98.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 10.08 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 26.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.41 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3950000 shares of worth $6.36 Million or 10.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 202.79 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $310.27 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.