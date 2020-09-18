In recent trading session, Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw 3,724,281 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.28 trading at -$0.02 or -0.06% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.39 Billion. That current trading price of WORK’s stock is at a discount of -58.5% from its 52-week high price of $40.07 and is indicating a premium of 40.27% from its 52-week low price of $15.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.06%, in the last five days WORK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $26.35- price level, adding 3.53% to its value on the day. Slack Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.94% in past 5-day. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) showed a performance of -10.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.86 Million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.89% for stock’s current value.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $224.61 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $235.04 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 396 institutions for Slack Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WORK for having 65.05 Million shares of worth $2.02 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 40.56 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14411808 shares of worth $448.06 Million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.53 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $358.59 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.