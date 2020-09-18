In last trading session, Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw 3,030,739 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.13 or -13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.22 Million. That closing price of NVUS’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.45 and is indicating a premium of 71.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13%, in the last five days NVUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 35.56% to its value on the day. Novus Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 128.05% in past 5-day. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) showed a performance of 111.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 211.39 Million shares which calculate 58.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +129.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.28% for stock’s current value.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Novus Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at NVUS for having 3.18 Million shares of worth $1.46 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 1.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $818.24 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 54790 shares of worth $25.12 Thousand or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.98 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.