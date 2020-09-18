In recent trading session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw 1,387,299 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.8 trading at -$0.34 or -1.69% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $82.46 Billion. That current trading price of HSBC’s stock is at a discount of -100.46% from its 52-week high price of $39.69 and is indicating a premium of 0.25% from its 52-week low price of $19.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.69%, in the last five days HSBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $20.87- price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. HSBC Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -49.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) showed a performance of -9.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.18 Million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.94% for stock’s current value.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%