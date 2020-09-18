In last trading session, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 6,887,131 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at -$0.04 or -3.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $246.8 Million. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -282.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 73.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.7%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 14.75% to its value on the day. Ideanomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.45% in past 5-day. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -18.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.54 Million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 380.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +380.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 380.77% for stock’s current value.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%