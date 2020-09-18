In last trading session, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) saw 6,809,957 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0.03 or 8.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.24 Million. That closing price of PSV’s stock is at a discount of -824.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.05 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.42%, in the last five days PSV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $0.3698 price level, adding 11.6% to its value on the day. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -67.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.85% in past 5-day. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) showed a performance of -34.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 928.95 Million shares which calculate 94.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1718.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1718.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1718.18% for stock’s current value.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.75 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.79 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSV for having 102.68 Thousand shares of worth $53.23 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 25.42 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.18 Thousand.