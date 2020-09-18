In last trading session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw 3,079,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.21 Million. That closing price of GLBS’s stock is at a discount of -2408.33% from its 52-week high price of $3.01 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.79%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 11 when the stock touched $0.1325 price level, adding 8.83% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of -87.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.17% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of -13.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.34 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $200 to the stock, which implies a rise of 166566.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +166566.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 166566.7% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -682.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%