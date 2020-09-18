In last trading session, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw 3,765,215 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.14 trading at $0.22 or 3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $527.27 Million. That closing price of FLDM’s stock is at a discount of -74.37% from its 52-week high price of $12.45 and is indicating a premium of 83.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days FLDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $7.33-2 price level, adding 2.52% to its value on the day. Fluidigm Corporation’s shares saw a change of 105.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.29% in past 5-day. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) showed a performance of -11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.48 Million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 68.07% for stock’s current value.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluidigm Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +417.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is 4.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.3% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.46 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $26.5 Million and $32.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.5% while estimating it to be 43.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.06%

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 148 institutions for Fluidigm Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at FLDM for having 6Million shares of worth $24.07 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, which was holding about 5.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.86 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4465132 shares of worth $17.91 Million or 6.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.