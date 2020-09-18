In last trading session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw 90,208,580 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.7 trading at $2.19 or 25.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $809.82 Million. That closing price of KODK’s stock is at a discount of -460.75% from its 52-week high price of $60 and is indicating a premium of 85.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 25.73%, in the last five days KODK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $11.44- price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. Eastman Kodak Company’s shares saw a change of 130.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 80.44% in past 5-day. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) showed a performance of 40.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.54 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -90.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -90.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.65% for stock’s current value.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -280.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12%

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for Eastman Kodak Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the top institutional holder at KODK for having 4.96 Million shares of worth $11.06 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.15 Million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4000000 shares of worth $8.92 Million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 882.04 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.97 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.