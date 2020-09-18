In last trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw 1,980,525 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.44 trading at -$0.02 or -1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $764.26 Million. That closing price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -236.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.84 and is indicating a premium of 64.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.37%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -67.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.86% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of -29.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.99 Million shares which calculate 7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.17% for stock’s current value.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +111.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -729.63% while that of industry is -17.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -108.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $658.64 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $657.27 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6% while estimating it to be 19.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.01% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.99%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 208 institutions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPG for having 20.3 Million shares of worth $33.09 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.83 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.81 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11839941 shares of worth $16.46 Million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.73 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.52 Million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.