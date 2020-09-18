In last trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 1,141,500 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at $0.01 or 0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.36 Million. That closing price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -84.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.97 and is indicating a premium of 62.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 273.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +273.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 273.83% for stock’s current value.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%