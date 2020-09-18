In last trading session, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw 8,261,200 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.42 trading at -$1.74 or -3.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.13 Billion. That closing price of CHWY’s stock is at a discount of -37.52% from its 52-week high price of $74.84 and is indicating a premium of 62.11% from its 52-week low price of $20.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.1%, in the last five days CHWY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 11 when the stock touched $61.25- price level, adding 11.15% to its value on the day. Chewy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.83% in past 5-day. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) showed a performance of -2.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.67 Million shares which calculate 3.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.96% for stock’s current value.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chewy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +67.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.14% while that of industry is 10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30% in the current quarter and calculating 26.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.72 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.78 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $1.23 Billion and $1.35 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.6% while estimating it to be 31.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 253 institutions for Chewy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CHWY for having 24.26 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 27.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 5.35 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.98 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5335900 shares of worth $238.46 Million or 5.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.93 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $85.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.