In last trading session, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) saw 6,408,681 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.9 Million. That closing price of CBL’s stock is at a discount of -836.84% from its 52-week high price of $1.78 and is indicating a premium of 26.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.65%, in the last five days CBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $0.1909 price level, adding 3.09% to its value on the day. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) showed a performance of -7.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.54 Million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.05% for stock’s current value.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -49.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.12% while that of industry is -17.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.3% in the current quarter and calculating -122.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.31 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.98 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $185.71 Million and $189.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -18% while estimating it to be -19.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 226 institutions for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CBL for having 13.72 Million shares of worth $3.74 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4481209 shares of worth $1.22 Million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.97 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $891.29 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.