In recent trading session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw 1,755,727 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.91 trading at $0.25 or 0.81% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $26.76 Billion. That current trading price of CARR’s stock is at a discount of -1.07% from its 52-week high price of $31.24 and is indicating a premium of 62.8% from its 52-week low price of $11.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.92 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.88% for stock’s current value.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.31 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.18 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.66%

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 30 and July 30, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.04%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Carrier Global Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CARR for having 92.81 Million shares of worth $2.06 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 77.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.71 Billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25991447 shares of worth $577.53 Million or 3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $549.04 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.