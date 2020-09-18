In recent trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 16,458,080 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.51 trading at -$0.73 or -4.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.61 Billion. That current trading price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -234.88% from its 52-week high price of $51.94 and is indicating a premium of 49.71% from its 52-week low price of $7.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.17 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.5%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $18.12- price level, adding 13.74% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s shares saw a change of -69.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.64% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of 8.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81.79 Million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.53% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +62.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -268.64% while that of industry is -24.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -182.5% in the current quarter and calculating -417.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -70.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.45 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $381.43 Million in the next quarter that will end in November 01, 2020. Company posted $6.53 Billion and $4.78 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -98.9% while estimating it to be -92% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%