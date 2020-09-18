In last trading session, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) saw 47,463,713 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at $2.3 or 39.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $188.38 Million. That closing price of CRDF’s stock is at a discount of -37.85% from its 52-week high price of $11.18 and is indicating a premium of 91.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 466.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 735.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 39.59%, in the last five days CRDF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $11.18- price level, adding 27.46% to its value on the day. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 554.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.97% in past 5-day. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) showed a performance of 43.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 970.47 Million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 183.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +183.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 183.6% for stock’s current value.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +877.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.6% in the current quarter and calculating 66.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -71.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caxton Corp is the top institutional holder at CRDF for having 1.6 Million shares of worth $7.99 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.01 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 216695 shares of worth $1.09 Million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.58 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $388.7 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.