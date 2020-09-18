In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 3,095,442 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.1 or -3.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $18.39 Billion. That current trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -112.45% from its 52-week high price of $5.8 and is indicating a premium of 3.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.36%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $2.93-8 price level, adding 8.01% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -51.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.59% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of -7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.34. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.16% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.2%

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 16.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.47 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.71%.