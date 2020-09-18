For Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.4%, in the last five days AYTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. Aytu BioScience, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.97% in past 5-day. Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) showed a performance of -0.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.33 Million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 81.16% for stock’s current value.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aytu BioScience, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.69% while that of industry is 13.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.6% in the current quarter and calculating 96.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 228.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.24 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $1.72 Million and $2.01 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 555.4% while estimating it to be 584.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%