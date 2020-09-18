In recent trading session, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw 1,878,740 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $244.5 trading at -$0.03 or -0.01% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $231.62 Billion. That current trading price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -16.36% from its 52-week high price of $284.5 and is indicating a premium of 52.85% from its 52-week low price of $115.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.01%, in the last five days CRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $255.43 price level, adding 4.53% to its value on the day. salesforce.com, inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.32% in past 5-day. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) showed a performance of 19.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.45 Million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $272 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $160 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $344. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.56% for stock’s current value.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.25 Billion for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.3% while estimating it to be 13.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.48%