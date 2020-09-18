In recent trading session, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) saw 1,996,052 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.76 trading at $0.19 or 0.86% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $45.41 Billion. That current trading price of RKT’s stock is at a discount of -51.23% from its 52-week high price of $34.42 and is indicating a premium of 23.11% from its 52-week low price of $17.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.06 in the current quarter.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.13% for stock’s current value.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.5 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.94 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.03%