In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 3,273,683 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.09 trading at -$0.2 or -2.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $634.32 Million. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -195.43% from its 52-week high price of $23.9 and is indicating a premium of 73.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.71 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.41%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $8.60-5 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 20.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.92% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of -32.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.98 Million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jumia Technologies AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +212.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.62% while that of industry is -0.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.2% in the current quarter and calculating -27.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.24 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.24 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.5% while estimating it to be 4.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%