In recent trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) saw 1,837,899 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.51 trading at -$0.14 or -1.2% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.04 Billion. That current trading price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -64.21% from its 52-week high price of $18.9 and is indicating a premium of 31.71% from its 52-week low price of $7.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.2%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $12.25- price level, adding 6.53% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.88% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) showed a performance of 6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.09 Million shares which calculate 3.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.5% for stock’s current value.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -119.1% while that of industry is -3.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -184% in the current quarter and calculating -436.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -66.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $265.7 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $390.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -78.9% while estimating it to be -70.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.4%