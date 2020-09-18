In recent trading session, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) saw 1,339,568 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.51 trading at -$0.46 or -4.19% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $37.74 Million. That current trading price of ACHV’s stock is at a discount of -362.42% from its 52-week high price of $48.6 and is indicating a premium of 56.23% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 258.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.31 in the current quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.19%, in the last five days ACHV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $13.48- price level, adding 17.86% to its value on the day. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.75% in past 5-day. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) showed a performance of 22.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 505.51 Million shares which calculate 319.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 378.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +851.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 99.81% for stock’s current value.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%