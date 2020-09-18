In last trading session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 4,450,318 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.89 trading at -$0.8 or -7.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68 Billion. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -25.99% from its 52-week high price of $12.46 and is indicating a premium of 73.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SunPower Corporation (SPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.48%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $11.42- price level, adding 13.4% to its value on the day. SunPower Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.22% in past 5-day. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -13.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.85 Million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.12 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.94% for stock’s current value.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunPower Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +171.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.83% while that of industry is 16.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -157.1% in the current quarter and calculating -78.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -29.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.78 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $356.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $479.54 Million and $606.95 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -51.9% while estimating it to be -41.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.4%

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 269 institutions for SunPower Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 13.14 Million shares of worth $100.66 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.99 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4632827 shares of worth $34.05 Million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.2 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.11 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.