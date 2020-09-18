For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $0.2027 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.6% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of -72.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 451.76 Million shares which calculate 90.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 310.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1094.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.11% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%