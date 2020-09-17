In last trading session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw 1,440,405 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.72 trading at -$0.06 or -1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $330.34 Million. That closing price of MBI’s stock is at a discount of -90.56% from its 52-week high price of $10.9 and is indicating a premium of 13.81% from its 52-week low price of $4.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 822.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MBIA Inc. (MBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.04%, in the last five days MBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $7.77-2 price level, adding 26.38% to its value on the day. MBIA Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.91% in past 5-day. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) showed a performance of -28.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.3 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +162.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.86% for stock’s current value.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MBIA Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -128.8% in the current quarter and calculating 69.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.15 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 205 institutions for MBIA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at MBI for having 6.61 Million shares of worth $47.92 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.57 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.38 Million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1891634 shares of worth $15.4 Million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.