In last trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1,835,680 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.77 trading at $0.1 or 0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.3 Billion. That closing price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -3.99% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 98.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +62.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.21% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%