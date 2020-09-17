In last trading session, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw 2,297,808 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.26 trading at -$0.46 or -1.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.9 Billion. That closing price of SFIX’s stock is at a discount of -7.71% from its 52-week high price of $30.44 and is indicating a premium of 61.43% from its 52-week low price of $10.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.6%, in the last five days SFIX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $29.65- price level, adding 4.69% to its value on the day. Stitch Fix, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.77% in past 5-day. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) showed a performance of 20.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.42 Million shares which calculate 10.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.31% for stock’s current value.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $414.07 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $492.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020. Company posted $432.15 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.56%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 273 institutions for Stitch Fix, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SFIX for having 7.46 Million shares of worth $186.07 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 4.9 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.12 Million.

On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2000000 shares of worth $49.88 Million or 3.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $39.58 Million in the company or a holder of 3% of company’s stock.