In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 1,197,837 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.96 trading at -$0.16 or -7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $156Million. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -123.98% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 39.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 697.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 817.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.55%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.26% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 4.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 333.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +359.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 308.16% for stock’s current value.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%