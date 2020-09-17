In recent trading session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw 2,223,359 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.01 trading at -$0.68 or -11.86% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $165.34 Million. That current trading price of NCNA’s stock is at a discount of -111.38% from its 52-week high price of $10.59 and is indicating a premium of 23.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 143.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 125.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NuCana plc (NCNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$20.17 in the current quarter.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.86%, in the last five days NCNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $5.91-1 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. NuCana plc’s shares saw a change of -16.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.48% in past 5-day. NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) showed a performance of -10.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 168.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +218.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.69% for stock’s current value.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for NuCana plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NCNA for having 4.67 Million shares of worth $25.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 3.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.24 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2574816 shares of worth $13.93 Million or 7.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.08 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.27 Million in the company or a holder of 6.42% of company’s stock.