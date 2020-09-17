In last trading session, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw 2,149,163 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.54 trading at $0.56 or 11.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $558.99 Million. That closing price of QTNT’s stock is at a discount of -87.36% from its 52-week high price of $10.38 and is indicating a premium of 56.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 877.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quotient Limited (QTNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.24%, in the last five days QTNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $5.87-5 price level, adding 5.62% to its value on the day. Quotient Limited’s shares saw a change of -41.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.27% in past 5-day. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) showed a performance of -11.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 143.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +152.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 134.66% for stock’s current value.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quotient Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +118.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.81% while that of industry is 5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.5% in the current quarter and calculating 10.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.9 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120 institutions for Quotient Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at QTNT for having 13.29 Million shares of worth $98.34 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Capital LLP, which was holding about 7.59 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.17 Million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2202746 shares of worth $16.3 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.02 Million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.