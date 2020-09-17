In last trading session, NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) saw 1,069,010 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at -$0.02 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.31 Million. That closing price of NNVC’s stock is at a discount of -323.84% from its 52-week high price of $19.2 and is indicating a premium of 71.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 486.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.44%, in the last five days NNVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 15 when the stock touched $4.82-6 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. NanoViricides, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.11% in past 5-day. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC) showed a performance of -21.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 493.38 Million shares which calculate 331.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 164.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +164.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 164.9% for stock’s current value.

NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%