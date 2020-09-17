In recent trading session, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw 3,782,779 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.91 trading at $0.47 or 4.15% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.13 Billion. That current trading price of MAT’s stock is at a discount of -24.52% from its 52-week high price of $14.83 and is indicating a premium of 45.17% from its 52-week low price of $6.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mattel, Inc. (MAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.15%, in the last five days MAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 17 when the stock touched $12.11- price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. Mattel, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.91% in past 5-day. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) showed a performance of 2.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.7 Million shares which calculate 7.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +67.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.04% for stock’s current value.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mattel, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50% while that of industry is -3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.2% in the current quarter and calculating 163.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.46 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.48 Billion and $1.47 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.6% while estimating it to be 1.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 117.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 409 institutions for Mattel, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at MAT for having 48.73 Million shares of worth $471.24 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., which was holding about 46.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $449.3 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 26614138 shares of worth $257.36 Million or 7.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $141.23 Million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.