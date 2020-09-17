In recent trading session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw 1,792,981 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0 or -0.03% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $354.69 Million. That current trading price of HEXO’s stock is at a discount of -516% from its 52-week high price of $4.62 and is indicating a premium of 53.87% from its 52-week low price of $0.346. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HEXO Corp. (HEXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.03%, in the last five days HEXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 2% to its value on the day. HEXO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -53.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.9% in past 5-day. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) showed a performance of -1.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.02 Million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +145.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24% for stock’s current value.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%