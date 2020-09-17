In last trading session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw 2,055,454 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.72 Million. That closing price of GHSI’s stock is at a discount of -313.04% from its 52-week high price of $0.95 and is indicating a premium of 28.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.165. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.72%, in the last five days GHSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 11 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 9.77% to its value on the day. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.83% in past 5-day. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) showed a performance of -31.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GHSI for having 688.58 Thousand shares of worth $301.94 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 276.34 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.17 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 688575 shares of worth $301.94 Thousand or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 272.36 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $119.43 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.