In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw 1,145,952 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at -$0.23 or -9.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.8 Million. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -86.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 43.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 331.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 645.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.2%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $2.71-1 price level, adding 16.39% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares saw a change of -38.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.02% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of -13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 681.23 Million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +146.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.76% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -28.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 214.3% in the current quarter and calculating -25.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 210.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $145.28 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 379.5% while estimating it to be 88.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7%

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13, 2018, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 723.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.59 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 419.07 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $921.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 279898 shares of worth $551.4 Thousand or 0.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 188.86 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $415.49 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.