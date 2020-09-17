In recent trading session, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw 7,165,043 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.83 trading at -$8.13 or -11.29% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.23 Billion. That current trading price of FSLR’s stock is at a discount of -28.26% from its 52-week high price of $81.87 and is indicating a premium of 55.4% from its 52-week low price of $28.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.29%, in the last five days FSLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 16 when the stock touched $74.74- price level, adding 14% to its value on the day. First Solar, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.03% in past 5-day. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) showed a performance of -12.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.11 Million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $70.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $91. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.47% for stock’s current value.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Solar, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +138.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.54% while that of industry is 16.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110.3% in the current quarter and calculating -47% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $693.13 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $814.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $546.81 Million and $1.4 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.8% while estimating it to be -41.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -186.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.99%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 583 institutions for First Solar, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at FSLR for having 11.03 Million shares of worth $546.22 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $480.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2122054 shares of worth $105.04 Million or 2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $101.84 Million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.