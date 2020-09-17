In recent trading session, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw 10,861,314 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $257.67 trading at -$5.85 or -2.22% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $728.64 Billion. That current trading price of FB’s stock is at a discount of -18.24% from its 52-week high price of $304.67 and is indicating a premium of 46.79% from its 52-week low price of $137.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Facebook, Inc. (FB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 50 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 38 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.88 in the current quarter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.22%, in the last five days FB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 14 when the stock touched $276.64 price level, adding 6.6% to its value on the day. Facebook, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.62% in past 5-day. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) showed a performance of -1.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.24 Million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $286.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $335. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.43% for stock’s current value.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Facebook, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +79.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.35% while that of industry is 6.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -11.3% in the current quarter and calculating 3.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

39 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.7 Billion for the same. And 38 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.11 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $17.65 Billion and $21.08 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.6% while estimating it to be 14.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.4%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3459 institutions for Facebook, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FB for having 188.14 Million shares of worth $42.72 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 161.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.62 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 68528711 shares of worth $15.56 Billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.89 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.